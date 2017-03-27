Rep. Walz Announces He's Running For Governor

Congressman Tim Walz announces he's running for Governor of Minnesota.

It was just before 10 Monday morning that Representative Walz called us to say he is officially running for Governor.

He said he was on his way to the Twin Cities to file the paperwork with his family before heading back to Washington, D.C.

It was 10 years ago he shocked southern Minnesota with an improbable win over incumbent Gil Gutknecht to win the seat for the First District that he's held ever since.

But now the former Mankato West Geography teacher is hoping to take his political career to St. Paul.

Walz's biggest political challenge came just a few months ago.

The First District Voted overwhelming for President Donald Trump.

But, Walz beat Republican Jim Hagedorn by just over 2,500 votes.

Walz is the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress.

He is the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee

So far, three other democrats have officially declared. Saint Paul Mayor Chris Colemen, State Representative Erin Murphy and Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto.

No Republicans have entered the race yet.

-KEYC News 12