DEED Loan Helps With Building Demolition In Tracy

A building that's stood vacant in Tracy for 20 years is coming down with some help from the state.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded a $290,000 demolition loan to the city.

It's to help cover the estimated cost of demolishing the old Masonic Building that dates back almost 100 years.

Parts of the roof are leaking and falling in, the floor is buckling and the walls are crumbling.

Tracy Economic Development Director Tara Onken said, "It's a historical landmark if you will, in the city of Tracy, so it will be said to see it go. I know it will be missed, but the dilapidated state of the building, the state of the building, and the hazards of not only the inside but the outside too, it's time to mitigate that public safety hazard."

The loan is interest-free for the first two years, and then two percent for the remaining life.

Depending on bids and city council approval, demolition could happen in May or June.

After the demo, the site has the potential for private commercial redevelopment.

Onken said, "Would be ready for redevelopment because right now it's just too much for a private developer to be able to bite off and do the project, so we're hoping by taking these steps and getting the funds from DEED that we have this site ready for redevelopment if a private developer comes forward."

