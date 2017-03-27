Gov. Branstad Backs Minimum Wage Raise; House GOP Says No

Gov. Terry Branstad says he still supports a modest minimum wage increase, just days after Republican leaders in the Iowa House made clear they weren't interested.

Branstad told reporters Monday he has informed House leaders he supports raising the wage.

Last week, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer noted Republican legislators didn't support an increase.

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will succeed Branstad if he is confirmed as ambassador to China, says she would consider supporting an increase if she's convinced it wouldn't hurt job growth.

The House recently approved a bill blocking local jurisdictions from approving minimum wages above the state level of $7.25. If approved by the Senate, workers in some Iowa counties with approved higher minimums could see pay cuts.