Man Who Fatally Beat Toddler Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in western Minnesota has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Sterling Andersen, of rural Ogema, avoided a possible life prison term by pleading to second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of Steven Warren at the couple's home on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

Andersen told authorities he punched and kneed the toddler because the boy wouldn't stop crying. Andersen was sentenced in federal court in Minneapolis last week.