MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Hopes To Change The Cancer Journey

Jonathan Zierdt joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund. The fund is a donor advised fund of the Mankato Area Foundation and was established in 2017 by Jonathan and Ginger Zierdt along with a coalition of engaged community members. Jonathan was diagnosed with kidney and prostate cancer in November, 2013. While his kidney cancer has been in remission since the fall of 2014, the prostate cancer has been a much stronger foe. Since its onset, he has been in constant treatment including surgery, radiation, and anti-hormone therapy. The prostate cancer is present but as of early this year, it is considered stable.

The Cancer Fund hopes to provide support to those not only diagnosed with cancer, but those that have a loved one with cancer. An investment into the fund helps change a cancer journey in many ways, including a specially designed care package given on diagnoses called the JZ Fully Alive Pack, How to's for caregivers, family, friends, employers and more, preventative health information, along with access to early detection methods, and a downloadable app with access to cancer facts, resources and support.

This morning, the fund officially got its first donation with a $200,000 check presented to the Mankato Area Foundation. You can learn more about how to contribute to the fund by going to www.jzfullyalive.com