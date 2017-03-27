Hagedorn Reacts to Walz Running For Governor

Republican Jim Hagedorn, who lost to Rep. Walz by almost 2,500 votes in the 2016 election released this statement on Walz's announcement he is running for Governor. Hagedorn has already announced he is running for the First Congressional seat in 2018.

“Congressman’s Walz’s announcement that he will run for governor is another example of how the Hagedorn campaign continues to build momentum from our razor-thin 2016 election. The National Republican Congressional Committee has already targeted Minnesota’s First District for takeover and our campaign is enjoying exceptionally strong early fundraising in this first quarter of 2017. Running in an open seat only increases my will to work exceptionally hard and personally engage southern Minnesotans in one-to-one conversations to earn their trust and votes. I will continue to stand for commonsense conservative solutions to secure America’s borders, protect our nation from Islamic supremacists, reform the federal government to expand our rural economy and create high-wage jobs and defend our God-given rights.”

-KEYC News 12