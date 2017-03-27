Future Plans for Victory Drive Memorial

As Highway 22 construction gets underway, community organizations gather to honor the past and celebrate what's to come of the road's landscape.

Veterans, historians, transportation officials and residents converged Monday morning for a Victory Drive Memorial observance. With reconstruction of Highway 22, the trees planted in honor of veterans will need to be removed. Guests took time to acknowledge past efforts made to honor local veterans, and the vision for the future of the Highway 22 Victory Drive Memorial. Project organizers say they're still welcoming feedback from the public.

"We've taken all the info that we've received from the community so far and working their ideas into existing ideas and what we have to work with out there and came up with preliminary design ideas. So at this point we're still allowing people to review what we have so far," said Landscape Architect Candace Amberg.

Landscapers hope to have landscaping plans finalized by next year, with construction of the new memorial planned for sometime in 2019.

