Passion for Horses and Family Has Its Rewards

"It's a family affair, it's just something that I've had in my blood since I was a kid, started out with ponies and I've never looked back," said Greg Simmet.



For Greg Simmet, horses are more than just a hobby. He started showing competitively and quickly introduced his daughter to the ring, she completed her first show before her second birthday. Now his 7-year-old and 11-year-old granddaughters are moving up through the ranks within the Minnesota Paint Horse Association.



"They're catching on to this pretty quick, and doing a good job of it. The oldest one she wouldn't be in the Top 20 if she didn't know what she was doing," said Simmet.



Simmet was recently named Horseman of the Year by the Minnesota Paint Horse Association. He says he owes the award to his family and their accomplishments within the organization. He enjoys competing but having generations of his family following in his footsteps makes everything he does with the Association all that more important.



"These kids that whatever they go into and can guide them along and see that you've got success, that's what it's all about because they're your future, without them horse shows aren't going to exist," said Simmet.



Downtime doesn't really exist within the show circuit, Simmet and his family have traveled to 16 different states over the years to show their horses and they're gearing up to hit the road again this May.



"It's just like any other event or sport or hobby you want to take up, if you've got the desire for it and keep it, it just becomes automatic," said Simmet.



--KEYC News 12