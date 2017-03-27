Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Launches in Mankato

Jonathan Zierdt is an active member of the community and, as a cancer survivor, he's doing even more to help others with their cancer journey.

He's now launched the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund with his wife, Ginger, at his side.

Three and a half years ago, Jonathan Zierdt was diagnosed with kidney cancer and prostate cancer. His kidney cancer is now in remission, but the prostate cancer is a bit harder to fight off. Jonathan's story is not uncommon. One out of two Minnesotans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and more than 1,200 in south central Minnesota every single year.



"Regardless of the type of cancer...cancer is cancer. And we all experience the physical and emotional toll that it takes. And that's what the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund is about, is being there for all of us that experience cancer," Jonathan said.



The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation launched Monday morning. And it was no surprise to his friends and family in the community that he wanted to provide more awareness, education, support, and research right here, in his own backyard.



"Once he sets his mind on something, he's all go, all gas," Eric Else, an executive committee member of the new cancer fund said.

"Many of you, as you know Jonathan, when he gets an idea it's just 'zoom', we're going to do this," Ginger Zierdt said.



Jonathan's mission is to help support cancer survivors, cancer warriors, their families and everyone else who affected by a cancer diagnosis. His community is excited to help him reach his goals by presenting him with a check for more than $200,000.



"I've known Jonathan a long time and I don't know that I've ever seen him speechless. And that was very, actually very heartwarming. He and Ginger have been through a very difficult time and I think the community has really rallied behind them and they know that but this was a very tangible support for them," said Nancy Zallek, the Exec. Director of the Mankato Area Foundation.



They say that's just the beginning. The cancer fund's board of advisers and executive committee say they're ready to get to work, giving 90 percent of the funds raised right back to the community to make an immediate impact.



"And that is, that's humbling, to be the namesake for that endeavor. To have people responding that way as a community, there is no other word for that than pure humility," Jonathan said.



If you'd like to donate money or get involved with the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, click here to be taken to their website and learn more.