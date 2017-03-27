Iowa OKs Bill Pre-Empting Local Wage Increases

The Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that would ban local governments from increasing the minimum hourly wage, effectively cutting pay for some workers.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted 29-21 Monday night for the measure, which already passed in the Republican-majority House. The bill now heads to GOP Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports it.

Four Iowa counties have approved minimum hourly wages above the state and federal level of $7.25. Polk County, one of the four, was scheduled to have its first wage increase Saturday.

More than 20 states have laws that pre-empt local governments from raising wages, but Iowa's reversal of pay raises make it unusual. Organizations say Kentucky appears to be the only other state to retroactively decrease minimum wages.

Gov. Terry Branstad says he still supports a modest minimum wage increase, just days after Republican leaders in the Iowa House made clear they weren't interested.

Branstad told reporters Monday he has informed House leaders he supports raising the wage.

Last week, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer noted Republican legislators didn't support an increase.

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will succeed Branstad if he is confirmed as ambassador to China, says she would consider supporting an increase if she's convinced it wouldn't hurt job growth.

The House recently approved a bill blocking local jurisdictions from approving minimum wages above the state level of $7.25. If approved by the Senate, workers in some Iowa counties with approved higher minimums could see pay cuts.

Iowa last raised its minimum wage in 2009.

-KEYC News 12