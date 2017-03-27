LOCAL GOV'T UPDATE: Mankato Council Votes Down Sidewalk Plan, Looks At Grant Options

Mankato forgoes adding a sidewalk near Kennedy Elementary and sets a date to make Sunday liquor sales a reality.



After extensive public comment against the proposal, the Mankato city council knocked down a Safe Routes to School sidewalk addition near Kennedy Elementary by a 6-1 vote, in the only public hearing of the night.

In the consent calendar, the council set April 10th as the date for a public hearing that would amend the city's liquor rules, allowing alcohol sales on Sunday.

And city manager Patrick Hentges gave the council an idea of how much direct federal funding the city relies on, "With the release of President Trump's budget, the amount the city could be affected by is $5.7 million, mostly in our grant process, housing vouchers, even transportation."

In a work session following this evening's city council meeting, the council went over several community grant applications that included recommendations from city staff.

Staff is recommending $12,600 in total to six groups, the largest being $5,000 for the Mankato Symphony Orchestra for a free concert at Riverfront Park on July 4th, and $4,000 to Twin Rivers Council for the Arts for four more signal box paintings.

Those numbers still need to be finalized by an official city council vote.

