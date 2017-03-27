LOCAL GOV'T UPDATE: Mankato Council Votes Down Sidewalk Plan, Looks At Grant Options

We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
Unanimous approval from the Mankato Planning Commission sends the proposal to the City Council on July 10th
This monster muskie found in Minnesota can best be described as the one that got away again and again.
Jennifer Johnson, Family Medicine Doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about dry drowning.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
A North Mankato man is dead after a medical emergency yesterday afternoon.
