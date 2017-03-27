MSU Mavericks Ready for Home Opener

Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
Midgets came into this week with a 17-5 record.
Midgets came into this week with a 17-5 record.
Estherville-Lincoln-Central improves to 18-5 this season.
Estherville-Lincoln-Central improves to 18-5 this season.
14 strikeout performance powers Indians past Tornadoes.
14 strikeout performance powers Indians past Tornadoes.
National wins slugfest against Albert Lea.
National wins slugfest against Albert Lea.
National wins 7-3 in ten innings.
National wins 7-3 in ten innings.
Sleepy Eye topped Mankato American 10-9 in eight innings.
Sleepy Eye topped Mankato American 10-9 in eight innings.
Mankato wins 6-3 Friday night.
Mankato wins 6-3 Friday night.