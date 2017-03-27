MSU Mavericks Ready for Home Opener

The MSU softball team has had a successful spring so far! MSU is 22-4 to start the season, playing all 26-games on the road. The Mavs open NSIC play on Tuesday when they host Concordia St. Paul. First pitch for game one of Tuesday's double header between the Mavericks and Golden Bears is set for 2PM. We'll take a look at some of the highlights Tuesday night on KEYC News 12.