2 1/2 Year-Old Boy Located After Being Abducted In Minneapolis

Update: 9:02 a.m.

The BCA says the 2 1/2 year-old boy has been located and is safe. No other details have been released.

***

The Minnesota BCA is seeking help in locating a 2 and a half year old boy who was abducted this morning from Minneapolis.

Authorities say the ex-boyfriend stabbed the mother of the boy and fled the scene near 3rd Avenue in South Minneapolis. Police say two males are involved, one of them is 28-year-old Hershel Theo Hulbert. Hulbert is said to be a black male, 5’9.

The other male is said to be armed with a gun. He has not been identified, but has a dark complexion and is about 5’10- with braids.

Police say the vehicle involved is a silver Dodge Durango with license plate number 628 MMM.

Authorities say If you see the individuals, or the vehicle involved call 911.