Biking Industry's Impact Tagged At $780 Million In Minnesota

A new report pegs the economic impact of cycling in Minnesota at $780 million annually.

The study finds more than 13 percent of Minnesotans commute by bike, at least once in a while.

The state Department of Transportation commissioned the study, which also found about 5,500 jobs tied to the biking industry. Minneapolis leads the nation in the concentration of bike lanes and paths, with near six per square mile.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota surveyed bikers and businesses and used public health data and computer modeling to compile the report.