Two Teens Arrested For Car Break-Ins

Two teens are arrested in connection with a series of car break–ins in the city of Blue Earth.?



According to the Blue Earth Police Department, two boys ages 15 and 16 were arrested this past Friday, March 24.

Officials say there were at least five reports of car break–ins with windows broken and valuables taken.

The Faribault County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

Formal charges are expected sometime later this week.

