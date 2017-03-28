Minnesota Dept. Of Human Services Investigating 'Serious Maltreatment' At Hutchinson, Winstead Facilities

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is investigating a facility in Hutchinson and Winstead after allegations of serious maltreatment by staff.

Five allegations of maltreatment have been issued against staff at ATHC Crossroads in Hutchinson and Adult Training and Habilitation Center in Hutchinson.

A report by the Department of Human Services says the five incidents involved emotional, physical and sexual abuse and happened before January of this year.

After an internal review of the incidents, the staff member involved was responsible for maltreatment and no longer works at either facility.

In response, the facility says all staff will now receive additional training on reporting procedures and policies.