Waseca's Lutheran Social Services Receives Interim Funding For Flood Recovery

Waseca's Lutheran Social Services has received partial funding to maintain operations until early May.

The organization says they originally received funds to pay case managers through the end of March.

The new grant funds are considered to be interim funding used while they wait for state funding.

Lutheran Social Services says it's looking at a couple of funding options and urging the legislature to build up the states Quickstart program.

The group says state funds are still available to individuals, and encourage residents in need to apply for that aid.