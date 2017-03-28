Gov. Dayton Calls For $175 Million Investment For Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten

Governor Mark Dayton is calling for a $175 million dollar investment for voluntary pre-kindergarten.

The proposed investment would offer pre-K to over 17,000 Minnesota 4-year-olds and their families at more than 260 school districts across the state.

It's part of Dayton's Opportunity agenda, looking to offer voluntary pre-K to every district that has applied.

House republicans disagree with the measure, wanting to eliminate Pre-K funding entirely to stretch out current resources across other early education initiatives.

If eliminated, 74 school districts would no longer be able to offer Pre-K to over 3,000 four-year-olds in Minnesota.