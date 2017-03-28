Charges: Man Stabbed, Bit Victim Because He Hates Muslims

A Bloomington man is charged with assault after police say he stabbed and bit another man in Minneapolis, allegedly telling police he hates Muslims.

According to criminal charges, 47-year-old Kelvin Porter told police he tried to stab a Somali in the neck.

Police say Porter, the victim and another man were on a Minneapolis sidewalk Wednesday when Porter began acting aggressively. Police say the victim raised his fists and Porter stabbed him several times and bit him in the face.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Porter's attorney, Gregory Renden, says the charges are accusations at this point and Porter is presumed innocent. Renden says more information will come out during the process.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for hate charges.