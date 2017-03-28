Madelia Police Warn To Protect Relatives From Phone Scams

The Madelia Police Department is urging younger citizens to talk to their parents and grandparents about phone scams after an elderly resident was scammed out of $2,000 on Monday evening.



Authorities say the scammer allegedly used the "grandson in jail" scheme. The victim made a trip to get gift cards to "pay bail" and gave them to the "grandson" over the phone. Those cards were cashed online in a state on the east coast. Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher says people should make sure and take the time to warn their relatives about possible phone scams.



"If you get a phone call of an emergency or some type of information that the person is in trouble, we want you to contact family members and verify that yes, the person is in trouble and needs assistance. Verify who's on the other end of that line before you send any money off, before you take any action with your finances to make payments we want to make sure you know where that money is going," said Prescher.



Chief Prescher added seniors that still have landlines, run a risk of being scammed daily, but that cell phones scams are becoming more common as well.

---KEYC News 12