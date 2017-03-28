THRIVE: Staying Hydrated

"The body is mostly water. We use water every day for every function of our body. There was a myth that started years ago that somebody should drink 8 glasses of water a day and they should be 16 oz glasses or something and that's really, there's no scientific basis for that. That doesn't mean that water isn't important however there's just not necessarily a number attached to it like everybody thinks there is," Primary Care Physician, Dr. John Benson said.

Dr. Benson says a general rule is that once we're thirsty we are already a bit dehydrated.

"It can do all sorts of things to your organs but people start noticing that they don't sweat as much, their mouth is dry, they don't tear for example little babies if they're not tearing sometimes that's a sign of dehydration," Benson said.

The best way to keep up with water is to drink a little bit all day long.

"Certainly, some folks can't have water by their side all the time. Thinking about it in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon and before bed would be a good ways to think about it," Benson said.

Most of us drink some sort of watery beverage but it's what we choose to drink that determines healthy choices.

"There's all sorts of diet and other sugar drinks out there, none of which are good for you so I try and switch people over to water. The beauty of water is it's free," Benson said.

So what are some tips to help increase your water intake on a daily basis?

"Try and use it and find an excuse to drink more water. Like hey if you drink more water then maybe you wouldn't do this that or the other thing. Certainly, filling up with water is never a bad thing when people want to fill up with snack and chips. I try to work water in when they tend to have other tendencies and it's good for the body and it's less calories," Benson said.

--KEYC News 12