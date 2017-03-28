MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Tax Tips & Investments

Oliver Kollofski with Sweet Financial Services in Fairmont joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about a few tax tips as it relates to investments. When it comes to tax deductions, if a person has a high deductible health plan they're eligible for a health savings account or an HSA. Kollofski says this account offers triple tax free benefits. For example, growth within the account is tax free. You can also still make a 2016 contribution to an HSA account before the tax deadline April 18. When it comes to charitable contributions, Kollofski mentioned that an IRA owner that is 70 1/2 or older is allowed to transfer money directly from an IRA account to charity. Kollofski says that while it's always important to engage in tax planning, the 11-year sweet spot is between the ages of 59-70-years-old because it's the age group with the most flexibility when it comes to taxes. If you'd like to learn more, click here.