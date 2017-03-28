Lawsuit Seeks More Freedom For Wineries In Minnesota

Two Minnesota wineries are suing the state to try to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state better known for winters than vineyards.

The wineries say the state Farm Wineries Act unconstitutionally hampers their ability to source grapes and juice from elsewhere and use them in their wines as they see fit.

Nan Bailly, owner of one of Minnesota's oldest wineries, Alexis Bailly Vineyard, of Hastings, says she wants the freedom to make the wines that she chooses.

The Minnesota Grape Growers Association hasn't taken an official position on the lawsuit yet.

But the group's president, David Mohn of Flower Valley Vineyards and Winery near Red Wing, says the novelty factor of Minnesota-grown wine should be protected.