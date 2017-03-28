Early Spring Means Early Golf In Minnesota

With all this great weather, it's hard to believe that it's still March.

Many local golf courses are taking advantage of the weather and opening early.

Golfers at Prairie Ridge in Janesville and Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter were teeing off a little earlier than normal. Being some of the first golfers out on the links this year.

"Getting those shots of 70 degrees in February got everybody a little antsy, then obviously we went back to being March", said Jason Harrell of Shoreland Country Club.

"You know. We would hate to tear up the golf course. Some people jump the gun and it gets really wet and it gets rutted. This is about as early as we could've got going, and we're pretty happy to be open before April," said Scott Allen of Prairie Ridge Golf Course.

"We will have April to deal with," added Harrell. "There'll probably be some rain and some so–so weather, but today we have a top 10 day if I'm going to call it anything."

A big reason why some golf courses are open so early is the weather. Things are just too nice and it has people flocking to the golf course.

"It's awesome. It's a beautiful day out today," said golfer Josh Berndt. "I got a day off, and me and my boy Brody are out and hitting the ball around and having a nice day out on the course together. Couldn't ask for anything better."

With this early–season golfing, the greens are far from perfect. There is still much work to be done, but still, it's nice to be out early and shake off the rust from winter.

"It's going to be a little rough and a little shaggy," Harrell said. "We probably won't mow for a few days yet."

"Typically it's a little bit wetter than normal," said Allen. "We try and make sure to keep people in the rough as much as possible, but it's really pretty dry out there. We're pretty excited.

Early golfing operations hours will vary and are dependent on the weather. Some courses are offering reduced rates. It's always best to call ahead and check before booking your tee time.

"I'm looking forward to getting to the season started, and I'm hoping to see a lot of faces out here soon," Harrell said.

