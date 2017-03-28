St. Peter Council Gives Green Light On River's Edge Expansion

The St. Peter City Council approves a $31.3 million dollar expansion plan for River's Edge Hospital and Clinic.

This allows hospital officials to move forward with an application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan.

If awarded, the loan would cover about $28 million dollars of the total cost.

The rest will come out of the hospital's cash funds.

Applying and waiting for the loan is expected to take several months.

River's Edge Hospital and Clinic CEO George Rohrich said, "We're going to finish our application and all the paperwork, it will just be the end of construction season in 2017, so at this point, we're anticipating waiting through the winter and beginning in March of 2018."

The expansion would add more patient and operating rooms, expand the therapy department and create a new main entrance that will prevent patients from having to go uphill to the hospital doors.

--KEYC News 12