Gov. Dayton Proposal For Pr-Kindergarten Affects Mankato Area Schools

Governor Dayton held a press conference on his proposed Pr-Kindergarten opportunities.Gov. Dayton's proposal would be a $175 million investment. The proposal builds on the current $25 million funding for voluntary Pre-K for the 2016-2017 school year.

The proposal for the programs going through the 2018 school year would add nearly 14,000 pre-K students. That's something the Director of Teaching and Learning of the Mankato Area Public Schools says is incredibly important.



"Anytime we have the opportunity to break down barriers and to provide schooling for our pre-school students. It's incredibly important. It gives them the opportunity to acclimate in to the school environment. It gives them the opportunity for purposeful play. It introduces them to academic concepts. And it provides our families with an opportunity to learn more about how you can continue to support your students and their learning," Heather Mueller, Dir. of Teaching and Learning, said.



At the press conference, Governor Dayton says he's appalled that some representatives are "using the best interest of Minnesota 4-year-olds as a political bargaining chip."



"I know they have a bias against it as the speaker articulated last year because more teachers in public schools mean more teachers going into teachers union, teachers union gives money to democrats. So all the 4-year-olds in Minnesota just have to take a back seat while the politics are played out," Gov. Dayton said.



The proposal would add 109 school districts which applied for funding. Right now, Mankato area public schools receive more than $163,000 for voluntary Pre-K. That money has provided a pre-school for the Kennedy and Washington area.

Other school districts in the southern Minnesota area that would receive money through the new proposal are Owatonna, Waseca, Madelia and New Ulm. The Blue Earth area would receive one of largest sums in the region, more than $1 million for the program.



"So, what we would like to have is we'd like to be able to afford every single student the opportunity to attend pre-school who would like to be able to do that. And we'd like to be able to break down the barriers around transportation and access," Mueller said.



