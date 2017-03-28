Second Installment of Workforce Talent Summit

Tuesday, business leaders from around the Mankato area attended the Workforce Talent Summit at South Central College.

The Greater Mankato Growth held the summit to discuss workforce demographics, talent preparation, recruitment, and retention, among other topics. Those in attendance were then able to discuss how that can build their brands, benefit community assets, and improve community vibrancy.

This is the second installment of the Greater Mankato Workforce Talent Summit.... It allowed the task forces and focus groups time to coordinate actions and responses that were discussed at the first summit.