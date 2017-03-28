Students Spread Good Cheer Through Handwritten Notes

Several students at Jefferson Elementary are working to brighten the lives of others.



One night at a sleepover was all it took for two third graders to come up with a unique way to put a smile on their classmates faces.



"I wanted to see a change in the world, I just didn't know how so I decided to write nice letters," Grace Bregel said.



The idea came to them after their third-grade concert "Best Self, Best Work, Best World." After singing, "We are Family" several students became emotional. The girls decided then they would start their group, Make The World Feel Better.



"There's not many people that are always happy, so I decided why don't we do this for the whole school," Maarit Mattson said.



In just a week, the students have written 20 letters to various Jefferson Elementary classmates.



"Miss Sletta started telling us you should write 'Dear Friend' and then we wrote 'we care about you' and 'have a great day," Kelsey Grosam said.



The group has placed boxes all around the school for students to drop slips into when they need a pick-me-up.



"They normally fill out a slip with their name, class and what's wrong and then we write them a letter," Kennedy Steele said.



"It's helpful to the world, you can't just sit there and do nothing and be not helping and you have to help people and just saying a nice word to someone is really helpful. Like if something happened in their family, It really would help them," Brighton Muklebust said.



The group does not expect anything in return, they say it makes their hearts happy to make others feel good.



