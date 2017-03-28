Social Media Post Causes School Spring Play Cancellation

It's curtains for New Prague High School's spring play.

Opening night was set for Friday, but a photo spreading on social media over the weekend has led to its cancellation at the school of 1300 students.

The set for New Prague High School's spring play "The Foreigner" is being dismantled, days before the performance was to take the stage.

This comes after the school decided to cancel the production after a social media post sparks outrage. It included a photo taken by a cast member during this past Friday's dress rehearsal.

NPHS Senior Morgan Dawson said, "My friend Hang actually was sent it by a friend of hers, and she was asked her comment, and she sent her comments and then posted that on Facebook."

The photo depicts five student cast members wearing Klu Klux Klan robes. Their costumes to play antagonist figures in the play about two Englishmen set in rural Georgia.

NPHS Principal Lonnie Seifert said, "Photo with very little context. Don't believe there was any really any ill intent on the part of the student that posted it."

But for Morgan Dawson's dad, Mario Dawson, when he first saw it, he says he was angry but then tried to understand the context of the photo in terms of the play.

Parent Mario Dawson said, "I wanted to know what the play was about, what was the context of why they were using those costumes and what was the dialogue in the play."

Monday morning March 27, school officials met with some of the students that were offended by the post, in a meeting where both explained their concerns and the intended message of the play. After, the district decided it was best to cancel the performance before it hit the stage this Friday night.

Seifert said, "The message of the play is inclusion of all, acceptance of all, but we felt that the message was going to be lost because of the feelings from the feelings from the social media post."

Parent Mario Dawson says he is satisfied with the school's decision.

High School Principal Lonnie Seifert says the school could review their procedures for selecting plays in the future and if it has a sensitive subject matter to include a conversation with students.

--KEYC News 12