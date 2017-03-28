Russian Man Pleads Guilty in Minnesota Computer Fraud Case

Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault that left a St. James man hospitalized.
Two additional people have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting back in May.
Center Point Energy urges drivers to avoid driving in the area until gas has cleared.
The State Patrol says 42-year-old Richard David Scheib was transported by St James Ambulance to St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
