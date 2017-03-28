Mankato Police Looking For Person Who Hit Bicyclist

Police responded to the report of an accident on the 100 block of Washington Street at 3:36 p.m. Monday.

An 11-year-old bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle described as what could be a red Dodge Caravan manufactured between 2001 to 2005.

The driver is described as a white female with heavier build in her 30s. She was wearing dark sunglasses. She checked on the bicyclist and left without leaving her name. The bicyclist was taken to the local hospital, checked for minor injury and released.

Police ask the driver, or anyone with information, to call 507-387-8725 or 911.

