Matt Little Shifts Gears, From Bars To Cars

After operating the Mankato mainstay for more than a decade, Buster's Bar and Grill owner Matt Little will soon be a former owner.

He's in the process of selling the Madison Avenue watering hole and concert venue, and moving on to classic cars.



"Everybody knows the Thursday Roll-Ins at Buster's were a staple for us. You think classic cars in Mankato, you thought of Buster's. I have some friends that got involved in the classic car world. About three years ago they brought me on to do internet marketing and then I got more involved two years ago," Little said.

That new business is American Classics and Hot Rods. He ended up taking over the Owatonna shop, and moving it to Mankato.

All that's left behind is the thing that we came to know him for. Buster's Bar and Grill, which he bought in 2004 at the ripe old age of 21.

"The food business is a tough business. Any one that gets out, they never get back in. but it's been really good to me. I learned how to run a business. Anyone that's followed my career from the little rebel to the me getting along with the city now," Little said.

Everybody grows up eventually. And while he has a relaxed gig right now, at least relative to the bar and restaurant biz, the business creator bug might bit again before retirement comes calling.

"I think a lot of entrepreneurs have an addiction where we want to create things and start things. That's our version of artistry. I have other businesses, Matt's Catering, Hot Shots in upper North [Mankato]. Some of them failed, some didn't. you learn to grow and get to where we start things and let other people run them. This is just the next transition.," Little said.

