Scarlets Preparing To Defend State Title

The Mankato West Scarlets are gearing up for their softball season.

Last year’s class 3A state champions finished 26–1 and though they're a different team this season with some new faces their goal remains the same

To nab back to back titles.

It's that time of year again where the softball season is starting back up.

For the Scarlets, they're ready to hit the diamond, and begin defending last year's title.



"I think just having a target on our back is just pushing us harder to win every game," said Tristin Danay, Mankato West Senior.



"I think we're working really well, I mean we miss Lexi and our seniors from last year, but we have good pitchers coming in with Briggs Carlson, and we have good girls filling our third base spot, and I think our hitting is looking really well," said Hannah Hastings, Mankato West Senior.



“We don’t feel like we have a real weak link in our lineup so I just think that the quality of players we’ll put on the field is our strength,” said Don Krusemark, Mankato West Head Coach.

Last year’s Class AAA champs have a few new faces in the mix.

“We have a new player, Jenna Helget, who came over from Loyola. WE have a ton of new people here, so meshing everyone together, but definitely the communication is there,” said Maija Russel, Mankato West Senior.

“This is the fun part, because now I get to see, and we get to mix people up and try to create the best team that we can possibly put on the diamond, and to me that’s the fun part about this whole gig,” said Krusemark.

Mankato West doesn’t take the field until April 8th for the Scarlet Invite, with plenty of other strong teams in the pool.

“I would say it sets the tone for the rest of our season, for the most part just having those city teams coming down and playing some competition that we don’t normally see in our conference. It kind of gets us ready for sections, and if we make it to state it’ll hopefully get us ready for better competition down the road,” said Hastings.

“You can scrimmage and do things in practice and so on, but it’s not always going to give you a true test of what you need to do. We feel strong competition early in the year will let us know where we have to go and what we have to do to get better,” said Krusemark.

--KEYC News 12