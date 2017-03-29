Drug Raid in North Mankato Storage Location Leads To Vehicle, Foot Pursuit, and Arrest

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reports finding 10 pounds of marijuana Tuesday night while executing a search warrant at 8:00 in a North Mankato storage unit. According to the report, agents identified 33-year-old Amadou Jallow as being involved with storing the drugs in the storage unit. Later in the evening Drug Task Force agents located Jallow driving in the City of Mankato. Agents contacted a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Deputy and advised of Jallow's location. He was stopped at the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Warren Street in Mankato for a suspected window tint violation. The report says Jallow initially stopped, but drove away soon after at a high rate of speed with the pursuit ending in the area of Hiniker Mill Road after Jallow crashed his car into a curb. Jallow then fled on foot and was caught hiding under a deck on Woodhaven Circle a short time later. Jallow is currently being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on felony charges of Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle. The Task Force has also requested charges in Nicollet County on Jallow for 5th Degree Drug Possession and Sales. There were no injuries or property damage stemming from the incident.

---KEYC News 12