Mankato Dunkin Donuts Officially Opens

Mankato Dunkin Donuts Officially Opens

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Mankato’s first Dunkin’ Donuts is officially open.
The store opened its doors this morning at 5 a.m.
The restaurant, at 1705 Madison Ave., is the second Dunkin’ Donuts to open this month in Minnesota. Another Dunkin’ Donuts opened in Andover on March 14.
The Mankato Dunkin’ Donuts is open from 5am – 10pm, seven days a week and employs approximately 50 crew members. The restaurant features inside seating and a drive thru-window.