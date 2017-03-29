Prosecutors: Cop's Comments In Minnesota Shooting Admissible

A city responsible for providing police protection in the St. Paul suburb where Philando Castile was killed by an officer wants to turn over financial liability for any future incidents. A resolution before St. Anthony council members Tuesday night says the city incurred ``emergency unbudgeted expenses'' after Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile last July in Falcon Heights. No dollar amount was given, but Mayor Jerry Faust says additional manpower for protests over the shooting, data requests and other unexpected expenses related to the shooting were incurred. Falcon Heights contracts with St. Anthony for police services, but has no oversight over its officers. A resolution passed by the council calls for St. Anthony to amend its contract with Falcon Heights to make that city solely liable for any police incidents with its borders.

Prosecutors handling the case say statements the officer made to state investigators should be admitted at trial.

Defense attorneys for Jeronimo Yanez want to suppress an interview with the St. Anthony officer, dismiss the most serious charge against him and exclude an expert witness at trial.

Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two other felonies in the death of Philando Castile, who was shot in Falcon Heights in July 2016. The shooting generated widespread attention when Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook.

Prosecutors say Yanez's interview with investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension the day after Castile was killed was voluntary.

A motion hearing is scheduled for April 4.