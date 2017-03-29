Minneopa State Park Offering Guided Bison Tours In April

If you haven’t been able to check out the bison at Minneopa State Park, here’s your chance.

The park is offering guided bison tours three times a day on April 8, 9, 22 and 23rd.

Visitors will be guided through the bison range by Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka, and learn about North America’s largest mammal.

The tour begins at the group campground, with the first one beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 12:50 p.m.

The cost is 8 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for those 5 to 12 years old. Children under five are free.

Those interested can register ahead of time by contacting the Minnesota State Parks Reservation System.

To register call 866-857-2757 or click here for more information.