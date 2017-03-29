UPDATE: Mankato Man Killed in Early Morning Motorcycle Crash

Update 2 PM 3/29/17

Mankato Police have identified the motorcyclist killed early Wednesday morning in Mankato.

27 Year Old Anthony James Goodsell of Mankato died when his motorcycle off the road into a brick wall at the intersection of Adams and Johnson Streets just after 12:45 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, Goodsell suffered severe injuries. They also say he was not wearing a helmet.

Assisting the Mankato Department of Public Safety in the response and investigation is the Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. They will conduct an autopsy to determine if alcohol was involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

Original Story: One person is killed in a motorcycle accident in Mankato early this morning.



According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, a male drove his motorcycle off the road into a brick wall at the intersection of Adams and Johnson Streets just after 12:45 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, the victim suffered severe injuries.



"He was transported to MCHS Hospital and later the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital," said Cdr. Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety.

A name is being withheld pending family notification.

Assisting the Mankato Department of Public Safety in the response and investigation is the Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. They will conduct an autopsy to determine if alcohol was involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

--KEYC News 12