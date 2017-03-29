Waking Up To Mankato's Dunkin' Donuts Arrival

It's the day many early–risers have been waiting for in Mankato... the return of Dunkin' Donuts, but with any opening, there's a common worry.

Mankato Dunkin' Donuts General Manager James Trauger said, "Whether people were going to show up."

But that concern was quickly put aside.

Since opening at 5 a.m. this morning, a steady stream of people have flooded the store on the corner of Madison Avenue and Star Street to place their order and to get running on Dunkin’.

Customer Bruce Leonard said, "Regular large coffee with cream and sugar and I picked up a box of doughnuts for the guys at work."

The restaurant broke ground last November and in the last few weeks, the almost 50 employees have been busy training for the big day.

And in the run-up to the opening, a lot of eyes have been keeping a close watch.

Trauger said, "There was constant drive–bys, real slow drive–bys see what's going on. Anytime somebody saw somebody in the window, they came flocking to the door to see if we're open."

A sign that's good for business, but for some of the customers that came to say hello to Dunkin' this morning, it brought back some nostalgic feelings.

Leonard said, "There was a Dunkin' here years ago, and I really appreciated having that in the morning and missed it. It's been a big absence in the area for a long time, so glad to see it back."

But Dunkin' isn't just for the morning crew, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

This isn't going to be the only location with two others planned in the coming years, including possibly setting up shop in St. Peter.

The restaurant plans to host a grand opening celebration in a few weeks once all the kinks are worked out.

--KEYC News 12