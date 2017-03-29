MSU Tri Sigma Holding 5K Run To Benefit Children's Play Therapy

Anna Rehbien with Tri-Sigma Sorority at MSU joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the group's upcoming 5K Run For Robbie event. The event takes place Sunday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m. at Sibley Park. There is also individual registration for $25, Greek Relay registration, which is $60 for four participants and a Toddler Trot for $10. All proceeds go to the Sigma Sigma Sigma Foundation benefiting children's play therapy. Therapeutic play is known to help hospitalized children accept and understand their disease and treatment. It also helps decrease stress and anxiety and increase coping through developmentally appropriate support and education. The group will use the proceeds to provide grants and scholarships to serve therapeutic play and child life therapies.

The event is named after Robbie Page, who died of bulbar polio back in 1951. Read more of Robbie's story by clicking here.