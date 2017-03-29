KEYC - 13-Year Old From Bemidji Located Safe

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Gary Tilander has been located safe in North Dakota. The Bemidji Police Department thanks the public for all the information provided which helped to ensure Gary’s safe return home.

13-year-old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary was last seen on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30 a.m. 

