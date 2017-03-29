UPDATE: State Patrol Investigating Fatal Accident Near Mapleton

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened just before 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 65-year-old man from Wells is the driver who was killed.

It happened at Hwy 22 at Hwy 30 east; south of Mapleton.

The State Patrol says two vehicles were involved: a Buick and a commercial truck.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Casey Meagher said, "A commercial vehicle that was traveling on Highway 30 that failed to yield at the stop sign and crashed into a passenger car that was traveling on Highway 22."

The driver of the truck, Danny Salazar from North Mankato was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System–Mankato with non–life threatening injuries.

Mapleton Police and Fire and Minnesota Lake Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12