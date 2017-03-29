Highway 60 From Windom to Mountain Lake Open House Set for April 10

A construction open house for the four-lane expansion of Highway 60 from Windom to Mountain Lake will be held on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bingham Lake City Hall.

Construction of the two new westbound lanes north of the existing Highway 60 will begin in mid-April. The two-year project will not result in a detour, but motorists should watch out for varying traffic restrictions including shoulder restrictions, lane width restrictions to 10 feet and various crossroad closures. Work in 2017 should be complete by November and resume in the spring of 2018.

MnDOT and contractor staff will be available at the Bingham Lake City Council/open house to address questions and concerns about construction impacts.

In addition to the two additional lanes, the project includes lighting upgrades at three intersections, native prairie grasses and snow fences.

Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye was awarded the contract with a bid of $19, 680,267.

