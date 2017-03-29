Fairmont Liquor Store Won't Open on Sundays

Minnesota recently repealed No Alcohol Sales on Sunday but the Fairmont Municipal Liquor Store is sticking with the past and will remain closed.



After looking over the numbers, the Fairmont city finance director, city administrator and the liquor store manager decided there was no justification in opening on Sundays.



"We think that it will really just be customers trading days, so instead of selling $16,000 worth of product on Saturday, we'll sell $13,000 on Saturday and $3,000 on Sunday. We don't think it's going to increase our customer value or revenue," Fairmont City Administrator Mike Humpal said.



Staffing also plays a role in the difficulty of being open the entire weekend. Humpal says there are other options to buy alcohol but most stores are following Fairmont's suit.



"In our case we have municipal liquor stores within 18 to 20 miles and I don't think they want to be open either," Humpal said.



Fairmont has never been a proponent for Sunday liquor sales and they don't think it's going to benefit their store, but that could always change.



"Ultimately, the three of us work at the pleasure of the City Council. So if the city council wants us to be open we will but I told the council what our decision was going to be and I haven't heard from any of them saying we should be open," Humpal said.



So far, only one person has commented on the hours, expressing their desire for the store to be open. Humpal says they can always reassess the situation and open the store on a Sunday before a major holiday or other special circumstance.



--KEYC News 12