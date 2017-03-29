Police: Missing Student May Have Fallen Off Railroad Bridge

St. Cloud police say a missing college student may have fallen off a railroad bridge over the Mississippi River.

Authorities obtained additional surveillance video that shows 21-year-old St. Cloud State University student Jesse Aaron Dady walking onto the bridge. Another video shows Dady moving across the bridge until he is no longer seen about a-third of the way across and may have fallen.

Police say Dady always was alone on the bridge.

Dady was last seen in downtown St. Cloud early Saturday. Searches of the river have turned up no trace of him.

Earlier this week police released a photo of a car seen on surveillance cameras driving behind Empire Apartments. But police now say it's less likely the driver has information about Dady.

Police do not suspect foul play.

-KEYC News 12