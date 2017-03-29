Statewide Daycare Shortage

"Most centers have a waiting list. Our infant area will open in early June and we have 43 families on a waiting list and 16 openings and other centers have the same type of scenario," Here We Grow Owner And Director, Elizabeth Bangert said.

Creating a need for more facilities in our community, and with one that's growing the issue is becoming more of a problem.

"Right now we've had a few phone calls from Physicians who are transferring from Rochester in June of 2018 and they are having challenges in finding child care," Bangert said.

Statewide in the last 10 years, Minnesota has lost over 3,000 providers and lawmakers are hoping to remedy the issue.

The Minnesota House of Representatives has created a subcommittee on child access and affordability.

"Providers aren't getting a high enough reimbursement rate to keep them in business taking the kids who receive the assistance because the rates are too low," Department Of Human Services Director, Emily Johnson Piper said.

"For example, most states update the market rates every two years. Our payout rates for the state of Minnesota are currently at the 2011 market rate and they need to be updated to 2016 and that has an impact on what providers can charge because then you create a gap where families can't afford child care because of what assistance pays," Bangert said.

Minnesota is one of ten states working to become fully in compliance with the program and a major part of that is updating the rates that child care assistance pays out.

"One of the investments that the governor proposes to make is increasing the reimbursements rates for our daycare assistance program so that more providers can take those kids and then higher the workforce that they need," Johnson Piper said.

---KEYC News 12

