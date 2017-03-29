Stand Your Ground Law Onto Minnesota House

The Minnesota House could vote on a bill that expands the rights to use a firearm to protect yourself.

The Stand Your Ground law passed on Tuesday by the Public Safety Committee in a 9-6 vote.

The proposed law would legalize the use of deadly force if a person feels threatened in areas beyond their home.



"It basically covers the duty not to retreat. You don't have a duty to retreat in your house and we just want to extend that to your deck, your business and your car. It's that simple," said Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center).



While the change of law would allow people to use deadly force more readily, it is still a case by case justification and only to be used as a defense.



"It's a rebuttable presumption, meaning the judge can say 'no, Stand Your Ground doesn't apply here' and throw it out. It's just a presumption of your right to defend your home," said Cornish.



If the law gets passed, it would change the standard of review in the court system.

"It could open up issues in the respect that we don't enact the laws, we're required to enforce the laws, and this would be a change in the law. If somebody under the circumstances believes there is great bodily harm or death to themselves or another, that would allow them to take a life, which, some would say, more easily, or there would be more defenses available to them and less of a justification standard than there is in Minnesota today," BEC Attorney Pat McDermott said.



Cornish added, "It's not carte blanche protection for somebody to shoot somebody. You still have to feel threatened under great bodily harm. In no way can you just shoot first as some people like to claim."



The proposed bill will go onto the Rules Committee and eventually the House floor. But it could face an uphill battle since Governor Dayton vetoed a previous effort a few years ago.



"I imagine he'll do the same thing this go around," McDermott predicted.



Representative Cornish says there is no guarantee that the Senate will bring it up this session, but he does expect to gain DFL support.

