Four Charged in Minnesota Sex-Trafficking Sting

Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged four suspects in an alleged sex-trafficking ring that targeted women who are Chinese nationals and kept them isolated.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput says the ring operated out of Irvine, California, but involved criminal activity in North Dakota and Minnesota, mainly in the eastern Twin Cities.

Charges include sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and concealing criminal proceeds.

Prosecutors say the women were forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day.

