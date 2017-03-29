Cougars Softball Opens Up Season Thursday

Thursday, the Mankato East Cougars softball team opens up this year’s campaign at home against Rochester John Marshall.

In just one day, the Mankato East Cougars take the diamond for the first time in 2017.

The squad’s led by senior battery mates Morgan Keim-Wolfe and Torey Richards.



“When you’ve got two spots for a majority of the innings for us, you want kids that have been through some of the battles, and those kids have not only been through the battles with us, but in their summer program softball,” said Joe Madson, Mankato East head coach.



“State is just a big goal for us, we were so close last year and came up a little bit short last year, but I’m hoping we can put it together and give it our best shot,” said Keim-Wolfe.

The Cougars fell in the section 2 3A championship last year to the cross town rival Mankato West Scarlets, and while there’s a number of new faces on the Cougars bench, Mankato East is ready for the opportunity a new season brings.



“We have a lot of good hitters returning, and some younger girls have had some good starts to the season in the cages, and outside we did some live hitting yesterday, and defensively we have some strong returners, but the ones we have stepping in to fill holes have been doing really well,” said Richards.

“I think we’re going to be able to score some runs, I really do. That’s going to be the biggest part of what we’re trying to accomplish on the offensive end is run-produce. I don’t know if we’re going to hit a lot of home runs, but I just think we have a lot of kids that can move the ball. We’ll have some kids at the top of the lineup that get on base, and that’s going to be huge for us,” said Madson.

After Thursday’s contest against RJM, the Cougars don’t hit the field again until April 8th against Red Wing.

--KEYC News 12