One Injured in Watonwan County Crash

One person is injured in a crash in Watonwan County. It happened just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, 40-year-old Myrna Idalia Ascencio of Saint James was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe. She was Northbound on Watonwan Co Rd 5. A Freightliner Semi, driven by 67-year-old Joseph Louis Mangen of Sleepy Eye, was traveling Eastbound and tried to move into the Westbound lane of Hwy 30 as the Hyundai Santa Fe pulled out into the intersection. That's when they collided.

Mangen was uninjured. Ascencio suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelt.

Watonwan County Sheriff's Office and Saint James Ambulance assisted on scene.

